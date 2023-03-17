 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck breaks silence on Batman stint: ‘I was miserable’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Ben Affleck breaks silence on Batman stint: ‘I was miserable’
Ben Affleck breaks silence on Batman stint: ‘I was miserable’

Ben Affleck weighs in on the bouts of ‘pure misery’ he felt exposed to while playing Batman for the Justice League film.

Affleck weighed in on his ‘misery’ during a candid chat with the Hollywood Reporter.

He started the chat off by recalling, “‘Justice League’] made me go, ‘I’m out. I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited’.”

He even went as far as to brand the entire chunk of time, “the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some s***** experiences.”

So much so that “It broke my heart. And I started to drink too much.”

In an attempt to put it into prespective Affleck admits, “I was back at the hotel in London, it was either that or jump out the window. And I just thought, ‘This isn’t the life I want. My kids aren’t here. I’m miserable'.”

Following the release of Justice Leguae, Affleck also recalls agreeing to helm the role, yet again, for a ‘Synder Cut’ version, that released in 2021.

“I went and did it. And now [‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’] is my highest-rated movie on IMDb.”

“I’ve never had one that went from nadir to pinnacle. Retroactively, it’s a hit. All of a sudden I was getting congratulated for the bomb I’m in.”

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck explains why he has avoided working with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck explains why he has avoided working with Matt Damon
Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance

Lady Gaga drops rare 'Hold Me Tight' rehearsal video ahead of 2023 Oscars performance
King Charles’ mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new monarch

King Charles’ mugs and plates: Workers busy making pottery fit for a new monarch
Billie Eilish makes surprise acting debut in Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’

Billie Eilish makes surprise acting debut in Donald Glover’s ‘Swarm’
Michelle Yeoh expresses desire to work with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan

Michelle Yeoh expresses desire to work with Bollywood actor Aamir Khan
Ben Affleck opens up on becoming ‘poster boy’ for ‘actor alcoholism and recovery’

Ben Affleck opens up on becoming ‘poster boy’ for ‘actor alcoholism and recovery’
Prince Harry to seek tabloid libel win without trial

Prince Harry to seek tabloid libel win without trial
Quentin Tarantino working on alleged final film

Quentin Tarantino working on alleged final film
Kelly Clarkson talks ‘gut wrenching’ divorce decision: ‘Wasn’t overnight’

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘gut wrenching’ divorce decision: ‘Wasn’t overnight’
Kylie Jenner makes ‘legal shift’ with son Aire’s name

Kylie Jenner makes ‘legal shift’ with son Aire’s name
Ben Affleck addresses life regrets, parenting: ‘I need to stay local’

Ben Affleck addresses life regrets, parenting: ‘I need to stay local’