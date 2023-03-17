 
entertainment
Friday Mar 17 2023
By
Web Desk

'LOTR' star Andy Serkis ‘freaked out’ when first introduced to Gollum

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 17, 2023

LOTR star Andy Serkis ‘freaked out’ when first introduced to Gollum
'LOTR' star Andy Serkis ‘freaked out’ when first introduced to Gollum

Andy Serkis’ first-rate voice acting and motion-based personifications brought Gollum to life in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy. What nobody knows however is that Andy Serkis was left startled when first introduced to the monster and the technology behind it.

Speaking to 'Still Watching Netflix' the performance capture artist said:

"I will never, ever forget the very first time I saw a digital incarnation of Gollum. I was wearing a motion capture suit. I remember lifting up my right hand and Gollum was there lifting up his right hand. I was so freaked out by it."

"But in terms of performance capture, there really isn't any difference in terms of process, acting-wise."

The actor who also voiced Baloo in his self-directed film Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle said that visual effects only match how the actor embodies the character. He added that all the emotions related to voice, characteristics and more are primarily the work of the performer.

Serkis’ portrayal of Smeagol in The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers was the premier usage of real-time motion capture in a film. Serkis is the eighth highest-grossing actor of all time, and his film work in motion capture has been critically acknowledged. He has received an Empire Award and two Saturn Awards.

More From Entertainment:

Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying

Fans angry after ARMYs tell BTS' J-Hope about Jungkook crying
David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

David Beckham posts sweet snap with daughter Harper Seven on Red Nose Day

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor

Jennie from K-pop group Blackpink shows her seriousness as a mentor
Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why

Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why
Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall

Jennifer Aniston turns head in glitzy gold gown at ‘Murder Mystery 2’ Paris photocall
Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’

Jimin from BTS discusses his new song ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’
Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington

Denmark’s Prince Joachim to move to Washington
Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group

Ben Affleck is member of cut-throat celebrity Wordle group
Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview

Actress Lim Ji Yeon from ‘The Glory’ tears up during an interview
Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s another video goes viral
J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice

J-Hope from BTS has officially received his military enlistment notice
Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'

Paris Hilton recalls trauma of being on a magazine cover 'without consent'