Friday Mar 17 2023
Orlando Bloom believes his relationship with Katy Perry is ‘really challenging’: Here’s why

Friday Mar 17, 2023

Orlando Bloom has recently reflected on his “challenging relationship” with Katy Perry.

In a new interview with Flaunt magazine, the Pirates of the Caribbean star said, “I and Katy sometimes battle with our emotions and creativity and at times.”

Bloom, who has been with Perry since 2016, continued, “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands.”

“Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging. I won’t lie,” stated the 46-year-old.

Bloom mentioned, “I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bloom, who also shares two-year-old daughter with Perry, opened up on being a father especially when he witnessed mothers fleeing Ukraine after Russia waged war against the country.

“It’s a perspective you can’t unsee,” he commented.

The Carnival Row star pointed out, “You just go, ‘Wait, what? What are they going to do?’ You can’t fathom.”

“It creates an imprint in your soul and your heart that you hold onto, and then you navigate the moment that’s right in front of you,” he added.

