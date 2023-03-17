Christina Ricci’s shocking revelations about being threatened after rejecting explicit scene

Christina Ricci has recently opened up about how she was threatened with legal action after she refused to film an explicit scene.



During an appearance on The View, Ricci expressed her happiness to see the change in Hollywood for young women since she first started her acting career.

“It's really great. Us older ladies talk about it all the time. It's amazing to see that they don't necessarily have to go through the things we had to go through. They're able to say, ‘I don't want to do this sex scene’, ‘I'm not going to be naked,’” explained the Yellowjackets star.

“They can set boundaries for themselves that we were never allowed to do. Someone threatened to sue me once because I didn't want to do this sex scene in a certain way. It's really changed, and it's great to see,” remarked the 43-year-old.

Last year, speaking to Variety, Ricci disclosed, “I remember once on a movie saying I wasn’t comfortable with something and they threatened to sue me if I didn’t do it. That would never happen now. I didn’t do it anyway. And they didn’t sue me.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ricci was last in Netflix’s Wednesday, which is a spin-off of The Addams Family.