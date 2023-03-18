 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

'John Wick' and 'The Wire' actor Lance Reddick dies at 60

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Actor Lance Reddick, who was best known for his role as a no-nonsense police chief on the acclaimed television series "The Wire" and for his work in the "John Wick" action-film series, died on Friday at age 60, his publicist said.

TMZ reported that Reddick was found dead around 9:30 a.m. Friday in his Studio City home. His cause of death remains unknown.

Recent social media posts appeared to show Reddick in good health and spirits, with his last Instagram post showing him smiling with his dogs inside his home.

Reddick has been going across the country recently on a press tour for the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, in which he plays “Charon.” TMZ reports he also had a guest appearance scheduled for next week on Kelly Clarkson’s show.

