Saturday Mar 18 2023
Apprentice star asks Harry and Meghan Markle to give up Sussex titles

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Apprentice star Ryan-Mark Parsons said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should give up their Sussex titles after vilifying the royal family.

He criticized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for announcing the titles of Prince and Princess for their children after targeting the royal family in their media appearances.

The US-based couple made the announcement after the christening of their daughter Lilibet.

Taking part in a debate on royals, he said, "You can mock the traditions of the Royal Family and criticise it as much as you can. Then you're happy for your children to bestow these titles and therefore be affiliated with the Royal Family.

"Just choose, be fair and have some integrity."

"If I were [Harry] and I detested the royals I would do my best to distance myself from the Royal Family," he commented.

"I would give up the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles and not give my children any royal titles. They're not doing that. To me, it lacks authenticity."

He went on: "It's all very grandiose and it gets them publicity. That gets Meghan [Markle] on the cover of Vanity Fair and both of them on Time magazine.

"I just think this is all a money-making machine which leads to more money. That's what it is."

