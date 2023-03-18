 
Denzel Washington, director Ridley Scott reuniting on 'Gladiator' sequel

Denzel Washington is in final negotiations to co-star in director Ridley Scott’s sequel to his Oscar Best Picture winner Gladiator, according to Deadline.

They are uniting after 16 years since they worked together on "American Gangster".

According to reports, Paul Mescal is on board to star opposite Washington, with Scott returning to the director’s chair.

The new film follows the 2000 blockbuster Gladiator, which earned more than $460 million in worldwide box office and was nominated for 12 Academy Awards, winning five including Best Picture.

The role of Maximus, the Roman general-turned-gladiator, was a career-changer for Russell Crowe, not only delivering him the Best Actor Oscar but also launching him to the top of every leading-man list. 

