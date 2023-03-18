 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Brian Cox lauds decision to wind up ‘Succession’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 18, 2023

Succession will end with season 4, creator Jesse Armstrong announced in February.

While netizens fell into despair that the Emmy-winning HBO drama is ending, actor Brian Cox — who played the fierce tycoon Logan Roy since the show’s debut — applauded Armstrong’s decision.

“He’s very disciplined in that way, and also he’s very British in that way,” says Cox, who is Scottish, and in conversation seems to mention birthplace to explain behavior.

“The American inclination is to milk it for all it’s worth.”

The actor however admitted he would miss the show: “I’ll miss the cast, I’ll miss the atmosphere, I’ll miss the bonhomie,” he said.

“Logan, probably, I’ll miss a bit. But upward and onwards.”

The launch of Season 4, on March 26, sees Logan remote and disturbed, estranged from his children, who don’t attend his birthday party.

“When the kids aren’t around, he is very focused on who he is,” Cox says. “And not in a good way.”

American satirical black comedy-drama Succession follows the Roy family, owners of Waystar RoyCo, a global media and entertainment conglomerate, who are fighting for control of the company amid ambiguity surrounding the health of the family's head, Logan Roy (Brian Cox).

