Sunday Mar 19 2023
Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about sons role at coronation: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton are concerned about the impact of the coronation on their son Prince George if he plays a role at the ceremony.

The coronation of King Charles is due to take place on May 6.

Royal expert and author Tom Quinn said there is a "bit of an argument" going on behind the scenes over the part Prince George could possibly play on May 6 without affecting him or stirring negatively the public opinion.

 Speaking to express.co.uk, he said"I've heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role.

"I've heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him."

Talking about the couple's worries, he said: "It's almost an echo of the way William and Harry were sometimes made to attend formal occasions that they shouldn't have been made to attend - most famously, the funeral of their mother, and walking behind her coffin at their age."

