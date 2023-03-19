 
Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Harry and Meghan want to have places at Buckingham Palace balcony at coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Harry want to be allowed to have places on the Buckingham Palace balcony, alongside the working royals, at the coronation of King Charles on May 6, said a report.

The couple has confirmed that they have received an invitation to the coronation but didn't say whether they would attend the ceremony.

According to a report in OK! Magazine, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be refusing to accept the invitation to the historic event until their requests are agreed to.

Negotiations are also reportedly taking place about the couple's role at the coronation.

Citing a source, The Daily Mirror reported  that their failure to accept the invitation until their demands are met could lead to chaos.

An insider said, ,"The Palace are trying to wrap up negotiations as quickly as possible because they can't go right up to the wire. It could lead to chaos."

"It could very well be that it ends in stalemate, and they won't attend. But the Palace is doing everything in its power to not let that happen."

