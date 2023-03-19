 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 19 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept King Charles coronation invitation?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept King Charles coronation invitation?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry refuse to accept King Charles coronation invitation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly locked in ‘tense talks’ with the royal family over attending King Charles coronation in May.

The California-based royal couple have reportedly refused to accept their invitation until certain demands have been met.

The insider told OK, per Daily Record, Meghan Markle and Harry’s major demand includes how Archie and Lilibet will be part of the celebrations.

They have also demanded to include them on the balcony with the senior royals once the King has been crowned to wave to the crowds.

The report claims Harry and Meghan's demands threaten chaos for King Charles coronation.

Earlier this month, a spokesperson for Harry said "I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation."

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time."

More From Entertainment:

Halle Berry pays tribute to late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick

Halle Berry pays tribute to late ‘John Wick’ co-star Lance Reddick
‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins shows off her early birthday celebrations

‘Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins shows off her early birthday celebrations
Kate Middleton and William's three children to join Coronation Carriage Ride

Kate Middleton and William's three children to join Coronation Carriage Ride
Harry and Meghan want to have places at Buckingham Palace balcony at coronation

Harry and Meghan want to have places at Buckingham Palace balcony at coronation

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

King Charles asks Kings Guard for volume control near his residence

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Prince William and Kate Middleton worried about son's role at coronation: report

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer

Actor Sam Neill receiving treatment for 'blood cancer
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new advice from their friend
Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

Tyga gifts Avril Lavigne bespoke diamond chain of whopping $80K

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?

King Charles III could 'freeze Prince Harry out' to de-escalate tensions?
King Charles to surprise world by changing Camilla's title on Coronation?

King Charles to surprise world by changing Camilla's title on Coronation?
Robert De Niro spotted out with fifth son Elliot in a rare appearance

Robert De Niro spotted out with fifth son Elliot in a rare appearance