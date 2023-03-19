 
Sunday Mar 19 2023
Prince William ‘incredibly sad’ for THIS reason

Sunday Mar 19, 2023

Prince of Wales, Prince William has expressed his true feelings as outgoing Colonel Irish Guards.

Prince William, the outgoing Colonel Irish Guards, was accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, incoming Colonel, to visit the Irish Guards at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Aldershot.

In his speech, the future king said, “Whilst I am extremely happy to be here celebrating St Patrick’s Day with you once again, I’m incredibly sad to be giving this speech, as it really does mean my time as your Colonel has come to an end.

“It has been one of the great honours of my life to hold that title; I’m proud of everything it stands for – just as I’m immensely proud of every single one of you."

The parade concluded with a Royal Salute and march-past where the Princess of Wales took the salute as the new Colonel.

