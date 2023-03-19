Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘spoiled crybabies’

File Footage

Royal experts have just called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for acting like a bunch of spoiled crybabies.



These claims have been brought to light by presenter and host Mark Dolan.

His admissions were shared with GB News and accuse Prince Harry of being a “spoiled crybaby.”

He warns, “Spoiled crybabies, Harry and Meghan - and their attacks on the monarchy - have achieved only one thing – to make it more popular.”

“Whilst there isn't a day goes by that we don’t mourn the passing of our late, great Queen, far from being over the hill, her septuagenarian son, Charles, who has waited decades for the gig, has hit the ground running.”

“Charles must be the Peoples’ King. And he’s started the job with a welcome spring clean of his own family.”