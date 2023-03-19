 
Jeremy Renner's nephew does spot on impression of his 'not dead uncle' 

Jeremy Renner continues to share recovery updates with fans on social media. The Marvel star has recently shared a video of his nephew doing a spot-on impression of him and the internet cannot stop gushing over it.

Renner, 52, shared the adorable video to his Instagram Story of Auggie, his nephew, cheering him up in the sweetest way.

"So, Uncle Jeremy... I can do the thing that you do with your eyebrow," said young Auggie, before tilting his head down and raising his left brow to do the flawless impersonation of his Avengers role.

"Is that the thing? That it?" he asked his parents and his mom confirmed, "100 percent. That's what it is."

Renner shared the video Friday, with caption, "My nephew had more to share with his 'not dead uncle.'"

The Mayor of Kingstown star previously shared a sweet note Auggie wrote for him as he recovers from the horrific snow plow incident.

"I am very lucky because my uncle is hawk-eye. I am also very lucky that my uncle is alive from his accident," the handwritten letter read.

"Love my little man Bless you Auggie," Renner wrote on his Instagram Story with the letter.

Renner’s new Disney+ series Rennervations, is scheduled for its April 12 premiere.

