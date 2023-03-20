King Charles sent 'long email' to Prince Harry to discuss about leaving monarchy

King Charles III invited Prince Harry to discuss his getaway plans from Britain during a private meeting.



Back in 2019, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were still entertaining the idea of leaving the country, His Majesty told Prince Harry no decision could be taken before a private meeting with him.

Recalling the day, Harry writes in ‘Spare’: “I soon received a long email from him saying we’d have to sit down and discuss the whole thing in person. He’d like us to come back as soon as possible. You’re in luck, Pa! We’re coming back to Britain in the next few days—to see Granny. So…when can we meet? Not before the end of January. What? That’s more than a month away.”

He recalls Charles telling him: “I’m in Scotland. I can’t get there before then. I really hope and trust that we will be able to have further conversations without this getting into the public domain and it becoming a circus, I wrote. He responded with what felt like an ominous threat: You’ll be disobeying orders from the monarch and myself if you persist in this course of action before we have a chance to sit down.”