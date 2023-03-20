 
Monday Mar 20 2023
Michael Lockwood wins custody of Lisa Marie's twins amid Presley lawsuit

Monday Mar 20, 2023

According to RadarOnline, two months after Lisa Marie’s death, Lockwood has officially been awarded full custody of 14-year-old daughters.

Riley is said to be “furious” at her estranged grandma Priscilla for not objecting, adding a bigger wedge between their already strained relationship.

Lockwood was awarded custody during a short hearing inside a Los Angeles family courtroom this week, officially marking the end of his seven-year child custody battle with the late Lisa Marie.

Priscilla, 77, didn’t object to Lockwood getting full custody of the twins, allegedly angering Riley. Sources claim the Daisy Jones and the Six actress, 33, feels like she’s “losing” her sisters to an “outsider,” according to Daily Mail.

Riley was already at odds with her grandmother after she “forced” Lockwood into Lisa Marie’s funeral. A close friend of Lisa Marie’s told People that “Michael was no invited” and that the late daughter of Elvis Presley wanted nothing to do with him.

Days after, in a shock move, Priscilla filed a petition in Los Angeles in January questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s trust, which removed her as a co-trustee and put Riley in charge.

To make matters worse, Lockwood is siding with Priscilla in the Graceland lawsuit, which means he would also be lining up against Riley in court.

Sources previously told Page Six that Priscilla and Lockwood have been close for a number of years — leading to fears they could gang up against Riley.

