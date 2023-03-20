 
'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick

'The Wire' pays tribute to Lance Reddick

The Wire team lamented the loss of actor Lance Reddick, who breathed his last at 60 on Friday.

Reddick played the Baltimore police officer Cedric Daniels in the critically-acclaimed show.

The showrunner David Simon took to Twitter to honour the actor, calling him a "consummate professional, devoted collaborator, lovely and gentle man, loyal friend."

He added, "Could go on, but no, I can't go on. This is gutting. And way, way, way too soon."

Deirdre Lovejoy penned a heartfelt tribute to her co-star on Instagram.

"My heart is heavy with the shocking news of Lance Reddick's passing," she continued. "He was grace, elegance, and kindness personified. Wildly talented, quietly passionate and always a gentleman. I treasure our years on The Wire together, and I love you Lance. Rest peacefully."

HBO also stated, "Lance has been part of the HBO family for over 20 years, starring in several projects, including iconic roles in Oz and The Wire. He is held in the highest regard by all who knew and worked with him, and we are proud to be part of his legacy. He will be missed dearly."


