Monday Mar 20 2023
K-pop group Kep1er reveal teaser for new comeback

Monday Mar 20, 2023

They also released a Japanese single in anticipation for their tour
K-pop band Kep1er have come out with a teaser for their Spring album called Lovestruck! They released the teaser for their fourth mini album on March 20th.

The group were also announced to be going on their first Japan arena tour on February 14th called Kep1er Japan Concert Tour 2023. They will kick off the tour by performing on May 20th and 21st in Tokyo at Yoyogi National Stadium from which they will head on to Aichi Sky Expo on June 2nd and 3rd.

Their final stop will be in Hyogo Prefecture for a two night show at the Kobe World Memorial Hall on June 10th and 11th. The group are immensely popular in Japan and their debut showcase the previous year sold out in approximately three minutes which led to them adding another show due to high demand.

They also released a Japanese single in anticipation for their tour on March 15th called Fly-By.

