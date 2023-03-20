 
entertainment
Monday Mar 20 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Aespa receive mixed response to upcoming release

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 20, 2023

Their song will reportedly be called 'Hold On Tight'

Fans give mixed reactions to the announcement of K-pop group Aespa’s new music project. The group were confirmed to be returning with a new comeback through their agency SM Entertainment:

“Aespa is preparing for their comeback which is planned for May.

Please look forward to it.”

It was announced afterwards on March 19th that they would be singing a track for Taron Egerton’s new film Tetris. The Apple+ movie will be following the conflict over the ownership rights to the classic game.

The song will reportedly be called Hold On Tight and according to Koreaboo, it might be a cover of Electric Light Orchestra‘s version of the song from 1981.

Fans took to social media to share their feelings, expressing their confusion over their seemingly random inclusion in the film’s soundtrack as there were no clear connections between the group and the movie, even conceptually.

Others questioned why they are releasing unrelated music instead of their own album. 

