Drew Barrymore gushes over Adam Sandler after he receives Mark Twain Prize: Photos

Drew Barrymore has recently dedicated a “Sunday buffet” to celebrate Adam Sandler’s 24th annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humour at The Kennedy Center in Washington.



Barrymore actress took to Instagram and posted few throwback photos of her and her 50 First Dates co-star and longtime pal Sandler over the years.

In the caption, the Never Been Kissed actress wrote, “A #SundayBuffet to honour @adamsandler who has changed me and the world with his comedy, and so much more.”

In no time, fans and followers showered their love on the pair and also discussed about their favourite movies in the comment section.



“I love all your movies together, but my favourite is blended,” said one user.

Another remarked, “you’ve just inspired me to watch wedding singer yet again.”

For the unversed, Barrymore and Sandler were paired in three movies, which included The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates and Blended.