Tuesday Mar 21 2023
'Hera Pheri 4' in legal trouble: T-series issues notice claming all 'audio, visual rights'

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Hera Pheri 4 is set to release in 2023
Hera Pheri’s another sequel just went on floors and immediately got caught up into legal trouble as T-series issued a notice claiming rights to audio and visuals, reports.

As per trade magazine, the music company says that the sole and exclusive right holder of all copyright of all music and audio rights of the franchise film belongs to them.

The official notice issued by T-series stated: “Notice is hereby given to the public in general and film trade in particular that Super Cassettes Industries Private Limited (T-Series)is the sole and absolute owner of copyright in relation to the music and audio visual songs i.e. Master Sound Recordings, Literary Works and Musical Works embodied in the Sound Recordings, and Audio Visuals of all the songs (hereinafter referred to as “Music and Audio Visual Song Rights”) for entire world in perpetuity for exploitation on all modes, media and formats (whether existing now and/or arising in future)in the Hindi language film currently “Untitled”, to be released as a franchise of the HERA PHERI films (hereinafter referred to as the “Franchise Film”); The Music and Audio Visual Song Rights were assigned by Base Industries Group to T-Series.”

Hera Pheri 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty is slated to release this year. The film also features Sanjay Dutt in a vital role, reports News18. 

