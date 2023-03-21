 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Alexander Skarsgard confirms he welcomed his first child with girlfriend

Alexander Skarsgard put an end to speculation as he confirmed that he is a father now.

The Swedish actor, 46, confirmed the big news to Entertainment Tonight during the red carpet premiere for season 4 of HBO’s award-winning drama Succession on Monday, March 20th, 2023.

The actor had attended the star-studded event without his girlfriend Tuva Novotny. When the outlet congratulated him on the happy news, he graciously thanked them.

“Thank you very much,” Skarsgard said with a smile. He proudly showed off a stuffed animal he received at the premiere. “I got this on the red carpet,” he said, sharing a glimpse of the toy. “Thank you, thank you.”

This is The Legend of Tarzan star’s first child and Novotny’s second. According to Page Six, Novotny shares a 16-year-old daughter named Ella with ex-Nicolai Bjerrum Lersbryggen. The actress first showcased her growing baby bump in April, attending the Swedish Elle Awards.

While the couple has remained quiet regarding their relationship, Skarsgard previously shared with People that the first thing he looks for in a partner is a sense of humour.

“A sense of humour is number one for sure,” he explained in 2009. “Being funny and smart is very important.”

On the critically-lauded HBO drama, the actor plays Lukas Matsson, a savvy tech CEO whose streaming company, GoJo, is merging with Logan Roy’s Waystar Royco. He joined the series in season 3 and shared that he had a difficult time articulating how Succession fans will react to the ending of the final episode but offered an intriguing tease.

“It’s hard to say [how viewers will react]. I think it’s tremendously well-written, this season. I can’t say, like, ‘You’ll be satisfied’,” Skarsgard said honestly. “People will be very shocked, very surprised by the end of the season, for sure. And I hope that people feel that the show leaves them on a high but also wanting more.”

