Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Jung Sung Il from Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ reveals how his life changed after the show

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

He plays the role of Ha Do Yeong, an affluent businessman.
Netflix K-drama The Glory’s Jung Sung Il discusses the ways his life has changed since the show in an interview with Dazed Korea. He plays the role of Ha Do Yeong, an affluent businessman.

The show follows the main character as she plans to get revenge on the people who bullied her as a teenager. The series has been highly successful, becoming Netflix’s most streamed show of the week with its second season.

The actor admitted that his life had seen change following the success of the show, explaining: “Which I am thankful for. While I now have more to do, I’m receiving offers for more diverse scripts and roles than before and as an actor, it’s meaningful that my range of choices has widened.”

