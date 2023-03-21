 
Tuesday Mar 21 2023
Keanu Reeves starring 'John Wick: Chapter 4' achieves Rotten Tomatoes milestone

Tuesday Mar 21, 2023

Keanu Reeves starring John Wick: Chapter 4 is all set to hit the theatres on March 24. The highly anticipated action flick has achieved a new milestone as it has become the franchise’s highest rated film on Rotten Tomatoes.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is the fourth entry in the popular action franchise. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has received the highest aggregated review score of any entry in the franchise.

Currently, John Wick: Chapter 4 holds a rating of 93 per cent positive for critics’ reviews. The milestone rating is higher than all three previous entries, which scored 86 per cent, 89 per cent and 89 per cent respectively.

However, it is possible that the current rating fluctuates slightly over the coming days, with nearly 100 reviews already logged.

John Wick: Chapter 4 stars Reeves as the ace ex-assassin John Wick. The cast also includes Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and late Lance Reddick, who died suddenly last week.

The film’s Los Angeles premiere - on Monday – was also dedicated to Reddick at the end of the film. Reddick played Charon in all four John Wick films.

Reeves issued a joint statement with filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who directed John Wick: Chapter 4. “We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” they said.

