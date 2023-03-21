'John Wick: Chapter 4' star Keanu Reeves gushes over late co-star Lance Reddick

 
John Wick: Chapter 4 actor Keanu Reeves gushed over late co-star Lance Reddick as he remembered him at the premiere of the film.

Reddick, who died on March 17, a few days before the premiere, reprised the role of Charon in the film.

During the red carpet event for John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves remembered his co-star while highlighting and admiring his qualities.

"Lance was a beautiful person, [a] special artist, a man of grace and dignity, and such a passion for his craft, "Reeves told Deadline.

He continued, "and to have the chance to work with him over 10 years and four films is something that is very special to me and it expletive sucks he’s not here."

Director Chad Stahelski also remembered Reddick telling Deadline, "When you have someone so close pass so suddenly it’s always tricky. He was a great man, a great human [and] we’re all just fortunate enough to have spent the last 10 years of our lives working with him."

"He was a mentor, a friend, a great human being and I think the best way to help remember him and celebrate him is never forgetting how much he touched us" he added.

The chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Joe Drake dedicated the film to Reddick and the audience gave the late actor a standing ovation in his honor.

