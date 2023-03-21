K-pop group IVE release teaser for new comeback

The track will be from their first-ever studio album called 'It’s Ive'

K-pop band IVE has released a teaser for the pre-release song from their new comeback. The pre-release track is called Kitsch and will come out on March 27th.

The track will be from their first-ever studio album called It’s Ive. The teaser which was released on March 20th and shows a darker-than-usual colour palette for their new concept.

IVE debuted towards the end of 2021 with their first album called Eleven. Their songs saw immediate success, with Eleven making its debut on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales at No. 9. It charted on the Billboard Global 200 chart and Billboard Excl. US chart as well.

They won several awards soon after their debut, taking their first music show win on Show Champion from MBC M. The win made them the fastest girl group to have received an award so soon after their debut.