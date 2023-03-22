 
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Prince Harry admits THIS is Archie's 'favourite' painting

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon his son Archie’s favourite painting at Tyler Perry’s house.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals the moment Archie reached out of a painting of grandma Diana at their refuge home.

He pens: “Not long after those first steps Archie went marching up to his favorite painting in the front hall. He stared at it, made a gurgle of recognition. Meg leaned in for a closer look. She noticed, for the first time, a nameplate on the frame. Goddess of the hunt. Diana. “

Harry continues: “When we told Tyler, he said he hadn’t known. He’d forgotten the painting was even there. He said: Gives me chills. Us too.”

