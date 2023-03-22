Star Wars actor Paul Grant passes away: report

Actor Paul Grant, from the famed series Harry Potter and Star Wars has passed away at the age of 56.



Her announcement was shared at around 3:49 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to People magazine.

In the announcement she admitted, “It's sad my dad is gone” because “my dad was a legend.”

“Everyone loved him so much: his daughter, son, girlfriend, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren, too.”

Per his daughter, the actor was found outside of King’s ross station in London by police around 2:06 p.m.

Doctors declared him brain dead on the scene and removed him from life support on Sunday.