 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
Star Wars actor Paul Grant passes away: report

Wednesday Mar 22, 2023

Actor Paul Grant, from the famed series Harry Potter and Star Wars has passed away at the age of 56.

Her announcement was shared at around 3:49 p.m. local time on Sunday, according to People magazine.

In the announcement she admitted, “It's sad my dad is gone” because “my dad was a legend.”

“Everyone loved him so much: his daughter, son, girlfriend, stepchildren, grandchildren and step-grandchildren, too.”

Per his daughter, the actor was found outside of King’s ross station in London by police around 2:06 p.m.

Doctors declared him brain dead on the scene and removed him from life support on Sunday. 

