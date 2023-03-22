 
Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Pathaan': Now streaming on Prime Video

The king and Queen of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, after ruling the box office, are now standing firm to take the digital platform by a storm as their super hit film Pathaan has finally released on Amazon Prime.

SRK, taking it to Instagram, shared the news with unique caption that read: “Pathaan ki party ab @primevideiin par. #PathaanOnPrime in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Watch now!”

Yesterday, Khan officially shared the news of the premiere of the film on his social media handle with a quirky yet classy video. The video announcement also featured internet sensation Bhuvan Bam.

The duo, in the video, were seen trying out different pick-up lines to make the announcement attractive and eye-catching.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial film stars Shah Rukh, Deepika, John Abraham in the key roles.

Khan plays a RAW agent in the film who is sent to exile. Meanwhile, Abraham played an antagonist in the action-packed film.

Pathaan became a source of revival of the crashing Hindi film industry that was witnessing back to back flops for a few years. The film uplifted the worsening condition by collecting more than INR 1000 crore at the box office, breaking all records. 

