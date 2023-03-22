 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 22 2023
'Shazam' star takes to Twitter amid film bombed

Zachary Levi is holding a no-barred approach after Shazam! Fury of the Gods bombed at the box office.

On the dismal performance of the DC film, the lead star discussed the film with fans on Twitter.

One Twitter user told the 42-year-old, “I’ve liked you since ‘Chuck’ and its unfortunate the disappointment of the box office of ‘Shazam 2.’ But I don’t think Snyder fans should take the blame, after all, they’re a minority, right? I think too many chefs on the kitchen for WB. You & David are cool guys.”

Levi responded, “Hmmm. Where did you get the idea that I’m blaming the Snyder fans?”

Another fan tweeted, “But there is no denying that at the moment there are many Snyder fans who are happy for the failure of your film and many of them wish that everything that is to come fails just for not continuing with the films of their director.”

The Chuck actor replied, “This is also true. Sad, but true. How much that actually affects the box office is anyone’s guess. But I think the biggest issue we’re having is marketing. This is a perfect family movie, and yet a lot of families aren’t aware of that. Which is just a shame.”

Levi also shed light on Snyder fans, writing, “I have no issue with Snyder fans. Heck, I’ve been to nearly all his movies myself. My issue is with anyone who wishes to destroy something simply because it’s not what they want. That comes from hate, not love.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has one of the lowest critic scores.

