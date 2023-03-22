 
Jennifer Aniston says 'sorry' to Adam Sandler: Here's why

Jennifer Aniston has recently reflected on her 30 years of friendship with Adam Sandler on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 21.

Jennifer, who is currently busy promoting her new comedy movie Murder Mystery 2 with Adam revealed that her friend and co-star never take of his own well-being and therefore, she “likes” to take care of him.

“He’s so concerned with taking care of everybody else, which he really does, but he doesn’t take care of himself,” said the Friends star.

The actress pointed out that she “makes him smoothies” and “gives him all sorts of Chinese herbs when he’s exhausted”.

Jennifer stated, “I’m sorry for calling you out on national television, but you have to know this.”

When Jimmy asked whether she’s ever received advice from Adam; to this, she responded,” He asks me, ‘what am I doing?’ especially when I am dating someone.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s new movie Murder Mystery 2 will be available to stream on Netflix from March 31.

