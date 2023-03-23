 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits Diana's 'inheritence' is kept for Archie, Lili

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Prince Harry lost his sense of safety thinking about Meghan Markle and

Archie’s security.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals he and his wife stayed up many nights planning ways to get hands on money.

He pens: “The question of how to pay for a home and security kept Meg and me awake at nights. We could always spend some of my inheritance from Mummy, we said, but that felt like a last resort.”

Harry adds: “We saw that money as belonging to Archie. And his sibling. It was then that we learned Meg was pregnant.”

More From Entertainment:

Majority of Britons less likely to watch Coronation if Meghan and Harry decide to attend

Majority of Britons less likely to watch Coronation if Meghan and Harry decide to attend

David Beckham discusses kids, grandkids and LA with Snoop Dogg

David Beckham discusses kids, grandkids and LA with Snoop Dogg
Meghan Markle wanted to 'prevent' friends from media attacks

Meghan Markle wanted to 'prevent' friends from media attacks
Prince Harry felt 'absurdity' in being financially 'cut off' from King Charles

Prince Harry felt 'absurdity' in being financially 'cut off' from King Charles
Prince Harry, Meghan were surrounded by 'drones' as press found out about America

Prince Harry, Meghan were surrounded by 'drones' as press found out about America
Royal family remains undecided on Prince Harry's six demands

Royal family remains undecided on Prince Harry's six demands
Prince Harry would 'roll a joint' amid feeling of 'safety' in America

Prince Harry would 'roll a joint' amid feeling of 'safety' in America
Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto
'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations

'This is Going to Hurt', 'The Responder' lead BAFTA TV nominations
Prince Harry's book becomes butt of the joke

Prince Harry's book becomes butt of the joke
King Charles’ affectionate term for Camilla will warm your heart

King Charles’ affectionate term for Camilla will warm your heart
Prince William makes secret visit to Poland to meet troops helping Ukraine

Prince William makes secret visit to Poland to meet troops helping Ukraine