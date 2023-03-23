 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Taylor Swift will be joining Joe Alwyn on Eras Tour, ‘they are great together’

Taylor Swift kicked off her much-anticipated Eras Tour last week in Arizona and the pop star will reportedly be joined by her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn on some stops of the tour.

Taylor, 33, performed her latest string of concerts Friday in Glendale, Arizona's State Farm Stadium.

A source told People that the Grammy-winning musician is “thrilled to have kicked off” her Eras tour and that her longtime boyfriend will be joining her on the tour.

“[Swift] has rehearsed for months and was ready. She is in amazing shape,” said the source. “She loves connecting with her fans again.”

“Joe will travel with her when he can,” the insider added. “They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career.”

The Favourite actor, 32, has been romantically involved with Taylor since 2016.

Swift recently released All of the Girls You Loved Before, her highly anticipated previously unreleased track dedicated to Alwyn from her July 2019 album, Lovers.

The Midnights crooner began her tour in Arizona and boasts a 44-song setlist that runs for over 3 hours.

