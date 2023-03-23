 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
‘John Wick 4’ end credits pays tribute to late Lance Reddick

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to hit the theatres on March 24 and ahead of its global release, the much-anticipated action flick has honoured late star Lance Reddick in its end credits sequence.

Reddick — who died at age 60 last week, prior to the film’s premiere — is featured in the new sequel, reprising his franchise role as Charon. He has received a posthumous sendoff in the latest chapter.

Taking to Twitter, Deadline shared a brief look at the credits, taken from a recent screening, which pays tribute to Reddick.

In the brief sequence, “In memory of Lance Reddick” appears in white lettering on a black background.

Following news of Reddick’s death, John Wick: Chapter 4 star Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski issued a joint statement announcing they’d be dedicating the film to the late actor, who died from what a rep described as “natural causes.”

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken at the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick. He was the consummate professional and a joy to work with,” they said. 

“Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, his children, family and friends. We dedicate the film to his loving memory. We will miss him dearly,” reads the statement.

