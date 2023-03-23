 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 23 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 23, 2023

Kim Kardashian embarrassed over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala
Kim Kardashian 'embarrassed' over reports her family is banned from 2023 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian is reportedly "embarrassed" by the claims that her famous Kardashian-Jenner family has been banned from this year’s Met Gala event.

Earlier this month, reports started to make rounds on the internet that the famous reality TV family was excluded from this year's event as Vogue editor Anna Wintour "cracks down" on the guest list.

However, an insider has now made claims that "nothing was ever set in stone" and that Kim was "never told she might not be on the list".

"While invites have now officially been sent out and Kim has been confirmed, the news leak about her possibly not getting an invite did see tensions run high behind the scenes in what has been a big misunderstanding," the source revealed to the U.S. Sun.

The insider further shared, "it's been embarrassing for everyone involved but Kim is still excited and has already been working with a top fashion house to design a custom look for the night."

Earlier, an insider told Page Six that Anna had been "cracking down on the guests at the annual fashion fete and no Kardashians will make the cut".

More From Entertainment:

‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life

‘The Glory’ actress Shin Ye Eun reveals how the show changed her life
Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'

Halle Bailey recalls spending 13 hours underwater while filming 'The Little Mermaid'
Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track

Jimin from BTS reveals teaser for his lead track
K-pop groups TXT and New Jeans set to perform at Lollapalooza

K-pop groups TXT and New Jeans set to perform at Lollapalooza

King Charles making 'huge mistake' by shunning Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?

King Charles making 'huge mistake' by shunning Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?
Blackpink’s Jisoo breaks record ahead of solo debut

Blackpink’s Jisoo breaks record ahead of solo debut
‘Mission: Impossible 8’ sees return of THIS actor from first movie’s vault scene

‘Mission: Impossible 8’ sees return of THIS actor from first movie’s vault scene
K-pop group TXT continue charting on Billboard’s Top 60

K-pop group TXT continue charting on Billboard’s Top 60
Beyoncé has seen ‘Swarm,’ co-creator Janine Nabers thinks

Beyoncé has seen ‘Swarm,’ co-creator Janine Nabers thinks
Brooklyn Beckham reveals giant tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham reveals giant tattoo in honor of wife Nicola Peltz
Bella Ramsey breaks her silence on ‘painful’ trolling

Bella Ramsey breaks her silence on ‘painful’ trolling
Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut

Jisoo from Blackpink drops second concept photo for solo debut