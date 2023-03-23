Prince Harry facing rising hostility in America

Prince Harry has apparently landed himself in trouble by making 'ill-judged' comments about using of drugs in his book Spare.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the UK in 2020 for a new life in the US, are facing hostility in America after their bombshell claims in interviews, docuseries and the Duke's memoir Spare, according to a report.



Harry's claim of taking drugs - such as cocaine, marijuana, mushrooms and ayahuasca - has led a conservative think tank to raise the prospect of "the potential revocation of Harry's visa for illicit substance use."

A Washington-based Heritage Foundation wants the US authorities to publish Harry's visa application to determine whether he was asked to disclose any drug use.

"This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry's visa for illicit substance use and further questions regarding the Prince's drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States," Mike Howell, director of the foundation's Oversight Project, told the Daily Mail.

As per News Week, there has been a significant swing against the couple in the US polling. They are now significantly less popular in America than they were in Britain at the time they chose to leave.

In January, Meghan was liked by 26 percent of Americans and disliked by 39 percent, giving her a net approval rating of -13, in polling done by Redfield & Wilton for Newsweek.

By contrast, a majority of Brits liked Meghan as late as November 2019, two months before they announced they were stepping down as working royals and moving to Canada. That data, collected by YouGov, showed 54 percent liked the duchess and 34 percent disliked her, giving her a net approval rating of +20.

Harry was liked by 31 percent and disliked by 38 percent of Americans in January, giving him a net approval rating of -7. This compares with the 72 percent of Brits who liked him and 21 percent who disliked him in November 2019, adding up to a net approval rating of +51.

On the other hand, some American comedians have ridiculed Harry's memoir, including Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Rock and Trevor Noah.