Friday Mar 24 2023
King Charles told Prince Harry his lawsuit against media was 'suicide mission'

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Prince Harry is touching upon a journalist encounter at the funeral of Prince Philip.

In 2021, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband passed away. The Duke of Sussex rushed to attend the funeral from the US, only to find his father had arranged a meeting with the media.

He pens in Spare: “Pa and Willy were still claiming not to know why I’d fled Britain, still claiming not to know anything, and I was getting ready to walk away. Then one of them brought up the press. They asked about my hacking lawsuit. They still hadn’t asked about Meg, but they were keen to know how my lawsuit was going, because that directly affected them.”

“Still ongoing. Suicide mission, Pa mumbled. Maybe. But it’s worth it. I’d soon prove that the press were more than liars, I said. That they were lawbreakers. I was going to see some of them thrown into jail. That was why they were attacking me so viciously: they knew I had hard evidence. It wasn’t about me, it was a matter of public interest,” Harry says

