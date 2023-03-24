Larsa Pippen defends box braids in emotional clapback: ‘I’m not white’

American TV personality Larsa Pippen has just stepped forward in defense of her use of box braids.

The Real Housewives star clapped back in her own defense during part three of the cast reunion which premiered on Peacock Thursday.

The conversation surrounding “cultural impropriety” arose once Andy Cohen asked, “Watching the tease for the season, I noticed you were sporting braids in the Bahamas.”

“Fashion-wise, you can pull it off. But do you think it's really culturally appropriate? I think you're going to get a lot of backlash.”

Pippen immediately showcased her disagreement and said, “I mean, I'm not White. So I don't know — my mom used to wear braids.”

She also admitted, “I have a braider who comes and braids my kids' hair every 10 days...My son's had braids literally for the last four years.”

It ends up coming in handy whenever “I'm going on a trip,” because at that time “I don't want to have to deal with my hair, I'll have her braid my hair.”

“My grandparents are Moroccan. My mom had braids when she was a kid. I've been braiding my hair every time I've gone on vacation since I can remember. My honeymoon pictures, my hair was braided. When I was 18 years old, my hair was braided. I've always worn braids when I travel.”