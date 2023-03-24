Nick Cannon admits he ‘regrets’ not having children with Christina Milian

Comedian Nick Cannon recently broke down the regrets he feels regarding his relationship with ex Christina Milian.

While he already has 12 children with a myriad of women, the comedian believes he “missed out on the opportunity” to have another child.

He weighed in on everything during an appearance with The Shade Room.

“If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral,” he admitted before starting the chat.

“When Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don't Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant, I was like, 'Dang, man,' but I was so happy for her.”

“I remember we were kids in love, early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given.”