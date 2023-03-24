 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Nick Cannon admits he ‘regrets’ not having children with Christina Milian

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Nick Cannon admits he ‘regrets’ not having children with Christina Milian
Nick Cannon admits he ‘regrets’ not having children with Christina Milian

Comedian Nick Cannon recently broke down the regrets he feels regarding his relationship with ex Christina Milian.

While he already has 12 children with a myriad of women, the comedian believes he “missed out on the opportunity” to have another child.

He weighed in on everything during an appearance with The Shade Room.

“If I say this, I know it's gonna go viral,” he admitted before starting the chat.

“When Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don't Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant, I was like, 'Dang, man,' but I was so happy for her.”

“I remember we were kids in love, early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it's supposed to be given.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Night Agent' creator reveals personal connection to series

'The Night Agent' creator reveals personal connection to series
Jennifer Aniston honors her ‘sister’ Reese Witherspoon on her 47th birthday

Jennifer Aniston honors her ‘sister’ Reese Witherspoon on her 47th birthday
Charles III: King of a tricky transition

Charles III: King of a tricky transition
King Charles performs THIS royal duty ahead of France visit

King Charles performs THIS royal duty ahead of France visit
Brie Larson talks of Elijah Allan-Blitz breakup: ‘I don’t have a plan’

Brie Larson talks of Elijah Allan-Blitz breakup: ‘I don’t have a plan’
Christina Applegate backs SKIMS ad featuring disabled model

Christina Applegate backs SKIMS ad featuring disabled model

King Charles makes first state visit to protest-hit France

King Charles makes first state visit to protest-hit France
Larsa Pippen defends box braids in emotional clapback: ‘I’m not white’

Larsa Pippen defends box braids in emotional clapback: ‘I’m not white’
Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

Prince Harry appoints his friend to board of his charity

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions

Russia uses Prince William's Poland visit to escalate tensions

Author claims Prince Harry still using drugs

Author claims Prince Harry still using drugs

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi

Pakistan Day: King Charles talks about 'great' 2006 visit in letter to Dr Arif Alvi