 
entertainment
Friday Mar 24 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Cruise avoids Will Smith to protect his own ‘reputation’ in Hollywood

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 24, 2023

Tom Cruise avoids Will Smith to protect his own ‘reputation’ in Hollywood
Tom Cruise avoids Will Smith to protect his own ‘reputation’ in Hollywood

Tom Cruise has reportedly been distancing himself from Will Smith. Sources close to the Top Gun: Maverick star have revealed that he’s not willing to risk his reputation following the King Richard actor’s infamous Oscars slapgate.

According to sources close to the actors, Smith, 53, has been trying to reconnect with Cruise in hopes of collaborating on a new project that would help revive his career.

However, Cruise, 60, has been avoiding Smith as he’s refused to respond to his messages. Hollywood experts believe that the Mission: Impossible star is concerned that associating with Smith could potentially harm his reputation.

“Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstorm on some projects together. A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will’s comeback, or so he thinks,” revealed insiders.

“Will has even offered to fly to London if that’s more convenient, but Tom isn’t biting and doesn’t even write him back.”

On the professional front, Smith was last seen in Emancipation, which earned critical praise and generated buzz in Hollywood.

Cruise, on the other hand, will be next seen in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One.

More From Entertainment:

EXO’s Kai and New Jeans earn high Circle chart rankings

EXO’s Kai and New Jeans earn high Circle chart rankings
K-pop group Twice become first group to sell out SoFi Stadium

K-pop group Twice become first group to sell out SoFi Stadium
K-pop group IVE set to make American debut

K-pop group IVE set to make American debut
Rio Ferdinand claims he's ‘never’ seen Victoria Beckham eat anything

Rio Ferdinand claims he's ‘never’ seen Victoria Beckham eat anything

Cher to perform at the iHearRadio Music Awards

Cher to perform at the iHearRadio Music Awards
Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift continues her charitable streak on Eras Tour
King Charles visit to France postponed over protests

King Charles visit to France postponed over protests
BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

BTS Jimin makes solo appearance on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand ‘diminishing’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s brand ‘diminishing’
Lana Del Rey drops album 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'

Lana Del Rey drops album 'Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd'
BTS Jimin brings music video of 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'Face'

BTS Jimin brings music video of 'Like Crazy' from his first solo album 'Face'
Prince William in ‘utter betrayal’: ‘Patience wearing thin’

Prince William in ‘utter betrayal’: ‘Patience wearing thin’