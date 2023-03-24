 
entertainment
Johnny Depp admits he’s a shy person as he chooses quiet life in Somerset

Johnny Depp has detailed the ‘quiet’ life in Somerset after moving into an 850-acre estate, complete with a 19th-century mansion, reportedly.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, who was previously living in London following the death of his friend, rock legend Jeff Beck, got candid about his life after moving to South West England.

Depp, in his latest interview with Somerset Life, revealed that he isn't “the great extrovert that people think.”

“I just love places with character,” the Rum Diary actor said. “British people are cool and will greet you as if you are a neighbour — without going over the top.”

Depp continued, “I like going to places, seeing things and meeting people — but I'm not the great extrovert that people think.”

He admitted, “in truth, I'm quite a shy person. That's one of the great things about Britain, and especially Somerset. I can just be me — and that's nice.”

“I can go into shops without being surrounded by people wanting selfies. I don't mind that up to a point, but sometimes it gets a little too crowded,” said the Edward Scissorhands actor.

Earlier this month, Depp paid a surprise visit to an antiques shop in Lincolnshire, where he was seen purchasing some guitars.

