Friday Mar 24 2023
K-pop band IVE reveal comeback schedule for new album

Friday Mar 24, 2023

K-pop band IVE has come out with the comeback schedule for their upcoming album It’s IVE. This will be their first full-length album.

Their pre-release track for the comeback will be released on March 27th called Kitsch and the tracklist will be released on April 2nd. Following that will be the release of several concept photos, the MV teaser, a highlight medley and finally the release of the album on April 10th.

They released a teaser for the pre-release track which showed a darker-than-usual concept for the group as compared to the brighter colour palette from After Like and Love Dive. They have also been confirmed to be making their debut in America.

Kakao Entertainment has formed a partnership with Columbia Records and since IVE’s agency Starship Entertainment is a subsidiary of Kakao, their releases will be supported by Columbia Records. The global marketing for their upcoming full-length album will be supported by them as well.

