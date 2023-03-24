 
Blac Chyna removes plastic surgery and quits OnlyFans: Here’s why

Blac Chyna gets candid about getting baptised and reconnecting with God, which inspired her to change her physical look.

In a new interview with Daily Mail, the reality star, who is now going by name, Angela White revealed why ended her controversial online content, which paid her two million dollars in two years.

Angela explained why she quit her OnlyFans career and dissolve her filler, stating, “'I’m not doing OnlyFans anymore. I'm kind of past that. It is one of those things where I did what I needed to do at that moment because of the circumstances I was in.”

Reflecting on the moment that impacted her decision, Angela mentioned, “I think my baptism on my birthday played a big part. Everything has been kind of trickling down for me and lining up perfectly.”

“Now I'm just going by faith. I'm not even really going by like the Blac Chyna way or the Angela way. Let me just let God lead me,” added the television personality.

