After Harry and Meghan, more royal family members to lose their London homes

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eviction from Frogmore Cottage, more royal family members are expected to lose their London homes.

According to a report, King Charles plans to ask more members of his family to vacate their London homes to make profits by renting them out.

Express.co.uk reported that some royals enjoy subisided accommodation in London.



It said a number of members of the Firm currently live at either Kensington Palace or St James's Palace in Westminster which are both split into a series of apartments.

The publication reported that Princess Anne, the King's sister, uses St James's Palace as her official London residence when she is in the capital.

Citing a source, Evening Standard reported, "Properties will be let at commercial rates going forward and to people outside the family. Where it is in a palace environment they will of course be security vetted."



The report did not say what royals were at risk, or which London residences would be targeted.





