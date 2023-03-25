Martha Stewart talks of dating standards and ‘taking care of a man full-time’

Businesswoman Martha Stewart has just broken down some of her highest dating expectations and why she’s still single.

She weighed in on everything during the course of her interview with E News.

She started everything off by admitting that despite knowing a lot of eligible men, she has developed very “high dating standards.”

Because “I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I'm still not quite in the position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much.”

“I f I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance.”

“I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!” she added before concluding.