Saturday Mar 25 2023
Martha Stewart talks of dating standards and ‘taking care of a man full-time’

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Businesswoman Martha Stewart has just broken down some of her highest dating expectations and why she’s still single.

She weighed in on everything during the course of her interview with E News.

She started everything off by admitting that despite knowing a lot of eligible men, she has developed very “high dating standards.”

Because “I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I'm still not quite in the position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much.”

“I f I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance.”

“I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!” she added before concluding. 

