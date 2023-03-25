Victoria Alonso's attorney rejects claims Marvel executive fired over ‘Argentina, 1985’

Victoria Alonso’s attorney, Patty Glaser has rejected claims that the Argentine producer was sacked from Marvel due to personal project Argentina, 1985.

According to The Hollywood Reporter the Oscar-nominated film was at the center of last week’s abrupt dismissal of longtime Marvel Studios executive Victoria Alonso.

Alonso’s attorney released a statement after the initial publication of the story in which she asserted that Disney and Marvel had made a poor decision.

The statement reads:

“The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney’s blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous.”

“ Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible. Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly—in one forum or another.”

lonso joined Marvel Studios in 2006 as executive vice president of visual effects and postproduction, and served as co-producer on Marvel Cinematic Universe films Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor and Captain America: The First Avenger and served as executive producer on every Marvel Studios production since The Avengers including television shows.

In 2015 the Argentina born high flier was promoted to Executive Vice President of Production and in 2021 she took on the role of President of Physical, Post Production, VFX and Animation at Marvel Studios.