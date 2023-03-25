 
entertainment
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s contrasting fashion choices laid bare

Miranda Holder, acclaimed stylist, weighed in on the styles of the Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in an exclusive interview with Express UK.

The stylist suggested that Kate and Meghan’s sense of fashion is mainly influenced by their respective countries.

“Kate [is] traditional, British, classic. Regal, [but] a little bit stuffy sometimes and all the thing England is known and celebrated for,” Miranda said of the Princess of Wales.

The stylist shared that since Kate knows “how to be a royal” she “feels the pressure” of her “important position” and its “heavyweight.” So, the Princess takes her dressing “seriously.”

As for the Duchess of Sussex, Miranda deduced that her approach to fashion is in contrast to Kate, since she belongs from the “land of the free and the land of opportunity.

“America is that land filled with so much promise. I mean, anyone can go there and be accepted in theory. Anyone can go there and make it,” said Miranda.

“It’s more relaxed, it’s more expressive. There’s no class system that we still have in the UK, whether we like it or not. It still kind of exists because it’s just embedded into our heritage and culture subconsciously. That has never held Meghan back.”

The style expert shared that the Duchess of Sussex is “unafraid to express herself and be natural and be who she is, which is what America is all about. Accepting you for you, not holding back and just going it.”

However, Kate is “very much about following the rules, being cautious and being a little bit more real. I think that really sums up the country’s essence if you like as well.”

The reason for this contrast is mainly since the Kate is in “a tricky position with the royal etiquette” meanwhile Meghan is more “laid back Califonia chic, natural and cool. Meghan looks best in casual while Kate looks best in formal.”

Moreover, the expert surmised that Meghan has even influenced Prince Harry as his style has become a lot more casual since there have been such big changes in both weather and lifestyle.

