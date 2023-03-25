 
Jimin from BTS reveals how his bandmates helped him with the album

His members were actually the ones who motivated him to start preparing for his solo
K-pop group BTS’ Jimin sat down with Rolling Stone and discussed how his bandmates helped him with his album. He released his first solo album Face and the title track Like Crazy on March 24th.

According to Jimin, his members were actually the ones who motivated him to start preparing for his solo: “While we were talking over drinks, I told them, ‘I don’t know if I’m doing well. I don’t even know what I’m doing.’ But the members said that it’s perfectly fine to feel that way, that it’s okay to feel lost sometimes. They suggested, ‘Why don’t you express these emotions through music?’”

The advice inspired Jimin to start working on his music and he began meeting with producers as soon as he got back to Korea.

