 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 25 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West returns to social media with love for Jewish people

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 25, 2023

Kanye West returns to social media with love for Jewish people

Kanye West, who has found himself in trouble after making antisemitic remarks online, appeared to have addressed his previous comments as he returned to Instagram with love for Jewish people.

In his first post after making a comeback on Instagram, the 45-year-old rapper shared the film poster from "21 Jump Street", which Hill starred in alongside Channing Tatum in 2012, captioning: "Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made me like Jewish people again."

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband added: "No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labelled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you."

The father-of four He was banned from Instagram and Twitter in late 2022 over controversial online remarks against Jewish people, which also saw him dropped from brand partnerships with both Adidas and Balenciaga.

Kanye appeared to admit that Jonah Hill’s action thriller has changed his mind, or at least spurred him onto yet another strange outburst.

Reacting to Kanye's post some of his fans dropped interesting words in comments section, with one writing: "This appears to be the best apology from the rapper". 

