Sunday Mar 26 2023
Key reason behind postponement of King Charles' visit to France revealed

Sunday Mar 26, 2023

A key reason behind postponement of King Charles' visit to France was the sumptuous Versailles banquet, reported express.co.uk citing insiders.

According to the report, the banquet would have drawn comparisons with the fall of Versailles and the French Revolution in 1789.

“The comparison to Louis XVI’s court while citizens protested at the cost-of-living crisis was simply too striking,” the publication quoted a source involved in the preparation of the trip as saying.

During the trip, King Charles and Queen Camilla would have visited Bordeaux, where protesters set fire to the town hall on Thursday.

The three-day visit to France was to become the King's first foreign trip after becoming the monarch.

More than a million people took to the streets on Thursday during the biggest demonstrations since French President Emmanuel Macron pushed through a Bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote in the National Assembly.

